Sudan: Al-Faki Inspects Al-Daba Hospital

16 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council (TMC), Mohammed Al-Faki Suleiman inspected, Friday, Al-Daba Central Hospital and the situations of the fever's patients.

The TMC Member briefed on the health situations by the Health Director of the State, the Hospital Director, the Forces of Freedom and Change and a number of the citizens of Al-Daba Locality.

Al-Faki pledged to remove the obstacles facing he health sector in the state and the fevers which hit the locality recently.

He arrived in Al-Shumaliya state , today, Friday, in a three-day visit to the state.

