Sudan: SRF Condemns Violence in East Sudan

Khartoum — The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF), has strongly condemned the use of excessive force against the peaceful demonstrators in Eastern Sudan, stressing that the right to demonstrate is included and guaranteed in the constitutions and international human rights conventions.

The SRF, further, called for setting up a committee to hold accountable those responsible for the killing of the protestors and bring them to trial

The Front, in statement issued, Friday and signed by Al-Hadi Idriss outlined that the Conference of the People of Eastern Sudan, will avail good opportunity for achieving reconciliations in Eastern Sudan.