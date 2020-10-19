Sudan: Red Cross and Red Crescent Warns of Flood Consequences

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the Geneva-based the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has described the situation in the floods and torrential rains hi Sudan as "terrible", adding that the appeal launched for emergency aid does not find the response it deserves.

Statement issued, Friday, by the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies underlined that the Secretary General has recently visited the floods hit areas in Sudan , where, the unprecedented torrential rains killed more than 100 persons leaving 875, 000 others in critical need of urgent support.

The statement said that the new Secretary-General, Jagan Chapagin, on his first foreign mission since taking office in February 2020, visited Sudan, where he met with affected Sudanese communities living in the midst of a large and complex humanitarian emergency threatening them with floods, inflation, the deteriorating health situation, the risk of infection with COVID-19 and the diminishing progress Development of the country in recent years.

The Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Official said Sudan, in general, has witnessed the total destruction of at least 175,000 homes, leaving thousands of families without housing, and that torrents and floods have wiped out food crops and livestock, and this comes against the backdrop of high inflation, which led to a rise in food prices by nearly 200 percent, as they sacrificed Families face food insecurity.

The official said that what "really mattered the most are the losses caused by the floods among children, women and other vulnerable groups." In fact, in many ways, this is a pediatric emergency. About half of those affected are children.

The statement complained that the organization had received only 15% of the total sums appealed to the nations.

"I met volunteers and front line staff from the Sudanese Red Crescent who work tirelessly to support their communities, but they lack the funding or the tools to do so. We need their help, and we need to help the people of Sudan," He stressed.