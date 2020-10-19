Nigeria: Govt to Vaccinate 7 Million Nigerians Against Yellow Fever

The Federal government, with support of the World Health Organization, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Vaccine Alliance, has resumed an accelerated series of mass preventive vaccination campaigns to protect over seven million Nigerians against yellow fever.

A statement from the WHO Nigeria Office said this would be done in compliance with COVID-19 health protocols.

"The accelerated yellow fever campaign phase four will target more than 30 million people in seven states: Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Delta, Osun, Ondo and Oyo, and complete the pending 2019 phase 3 yellow fever campaign in Anambra State the statement read.