Nigeria: You Have Automatic Ticket in 2023, Sen Adamu, Others Tell Governor Sule

19 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad

Lafia — The All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders from Nasarawa West Senatorial zone have offered automatic ticket to the state governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, come 2023.

Leader of the delegation and first civilian governor of the state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, said at the government house, Lafia that the zone was satisfied with the leadership style of the governor in terms of spreading the dividends of democracy across the state.

Adamu said, "We are here to tell the world that we have nobody from our zone who will contest against you, you are our candidate come 2023."

Responding, Governor Sule expressed gratitude for the show of love by the Nasarawa West Senatorial zone, stressing that his major desire on assumption of office was to ensure that there was peace and unity in the state.

He said he will remain grateful to Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, who supported him throughout the journey to the government house.

The delegation included former Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State, Dr Zainab Ahmed, Minister of State, Science and Technology, Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi and former APC gubernatorial aspirant, Hon. Ahmed Aliyu Wadada, among others.

