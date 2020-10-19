Nigeria: Politicians Have Hijacked #EndSARS Protests-South-West Governors

Southwest governors on Sunday accused politicians of hijacking the #ENDSARS protests to attack perceived opponents.

Chairman of the South West Governor Forum, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, in a statement, condemned the Saturday's attack on Osun Governor Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola by #EndSARS protesters in Osogbo.

Akeredolu, in a statement, described the attack as unwarranted, misdirected and repulsive.

He said the attack on Oyetola was an act of terrorism under the guise of a civil and supposedly peaceful protest that has been hijacked by criminals and hoodlums hired by politicians.

He stated: "Nothing more describes and represents this pernicious act as repulsive. It is, therefore, pertinent to call on the organisers to rein in stakeholders involved in the #EndSARS protests so as to stratify between those with genuine, altruistic desires for reforms and elements who have offered themselves as mercenaries to unleash mayhem on innocent people.

"It must be noted that state governors stand in between two inescapable points of challenges: while they ought to be chief security officers in their respective states, are indeed, compelled to act as such, the workability of such still remains some distance away from reality.

"In order words, the attack on Governor Oyetola or any other governor anywhere in the country is a clear infliction of double jeopardy. No governor is in charge of any police formation, unit or department."