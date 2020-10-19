Nigeria: Politicians Have Hijacked #EndSARS Protests-South-West Governors

19 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Southwest governors on Sunday accused politicians of hijacking the #ENDSARS protests to attack perceived opponents.

Chairman of the South West Governor Forum, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, in a statement, condemned the Saturday's attack on Osun Governor Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola by #EndSARS protesters in Osogbo.

Akeredolu, in a statement, described the attack as unwarranted, misdirected and repulsive.

He said the attack on Oyetola was an act of terrorism under the guise of a civil and supposedly peaceful protest that has been hijacked by criminals and hoodlums hired by politicians.

He stated: "Nothing more describes and represents this pernicious act as repulsive. It is, therefore, pertinent to call on the organisers to rein in stakeholders involved in the #EndSARS protests so as to stratify between those with genuine, altruistic desires for reforms and elements who have offered themselves as mercenaries to unleash mayhem on innocent people.

"It must be noted that state governors stand in between two inescapable points of challenges: while they ought to be chief security officers in their respective states, are indeed, compelled to act as such, the workability of such still remains some distance away from reality.

"In order words, the attack on Governor Oyetola or any other governor anywhere in the country is a clear infliction of double jeopardy. No governor is in charge of any police formation, unit or department."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.