Tanzania: Arizona FC Wins Simanjiro's 'Mkurugenzi Cup' League

18 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Yasinta Amos in Simanjiro

ARIZONA Football Club of Simanjiro have emerged winners of the just ended 'Mkurugenzi Cup' of Simanjiro District, after thrashing Nyumba-ya-Mungu FC in the final match played at Tanzanite Complex in Mirerani Hills.

A total of 20 soccer teams participated in the league which was conducted in four venues of Orkesumet; Mirerani; Naberera and Nyumba ya Mungu.

The League was aimed scouting and promoting young talents in Simanjiro District with the aim of reviving sports.

The Chairperson of Simanjiro District Football Association (SDFA), Charles Mnyalu said the league held for over a month has also helped in promoting the district's cultural heritage.

"We shall be conducting these leagues every year, including special sporting bonanza," he said, adding that the 'Mkurugenzi Cup' was staged for the second year in a row since started in 2019 On his part, the Sports Development Officer for Simanjiro District, Charles Msengi the event has been of a great success since it started.

The Chairperson of Mirerani Township Authority, Adam Kobela said the achievements attained were because of a continued cooperation between sports men, sports women, government officials and local stakeholders in the district. Different token prizes were handed out to the winners.

Other teams which took part were Terrat, Naberera, Namalulu; Sukuro; Lobosilet; Emboret; Eagle FC; Simanjiro United, Mkumbi; Red Fire, Veteran, Arizona, Tanzanite, New Light , Mirerani, Kiruani, Shuleni, Chem Chem, Majengo and Nyumba-ya-Mungu.

