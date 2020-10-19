Tanzania: Gwambina Coach Salutes Players After League Victory

18 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga in Mwanza

GWAMBINA FC head coach Fulgence Novatus has applauded his squad after their 2-0 victory over Mtibwa Sugar in the Mainland Premier League match held at Gwambina stadium here on Thursday.

Yusuph Dunia scored the opener through a penalty kick in the 20th minute before Meshack Abraham made it in the 87th minute after connecting an assist from Jacob Massawe Speaking after the match, Novatus said his team deserved the victory because his players were quickly responding to his instructions.

The former Mbao FC, Alliance, Toto African and Namungo tactician said he is now focusing on winning other remaining matches in the league to secure more points.

Gwambina FC have won two matches, drawn one and lost three matches since the league kicked off. They have netted four and conceded five goals. They are now placed tenth with seven points.

According to the fixture, Gwambina FC will travel to Kilimanjaro to play Police Tanzania at Ushirika Stadium. Mtibwa Sugar head coach, Zubeir Katwila said his team played well despite conceding two goals.

That was the third consecutive defeat for sugarcane growers after losing to Young Africans and Biashara united in their previous outings.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.