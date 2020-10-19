Tanzania: Gwambina Coach Salutes Players After League Victory

GWAMBINA FC head coach Fulgence Novatus has applauded his squad after their 2-0 victory over Mtibwa Sugar in the Mainland Premier League match held at Gwambina stadium here on Thursday.

Yusuph Dunia scored the opener through a penalty kick in the 20th minute before Meshack Abraham made it in the 87th minute after connecting an assist from Jacob Massawe Speaking after the match, Novatus said his team deserved the victory because his players were quickly responding to his instructions.

The former Mbao FC, Alliance, Toto African and Namungo tactician said he is now focusing on winning other remaining matches in the league to secure more points.

Gwambina FC have won two matches, drawn one and lost three matches since the league kicked off. They have netted four and conceded five goals. They are now placed tenth with seven points.

According to the fixture, Gwambina FC will travel to Kilimanjaro to play Police Tanzania at Ushirika Stadium. Mtibwa Sugar head coach, Zubeir Katwila said his team played well despite conceding two goals.

That was the third consecutive defeat for sugarcane growers after losing to Young Africans and Biashara united in their previous outings.