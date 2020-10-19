Nigeria: 'Anambra Stadium Will Be Ready for Action Dec 28'

The new Anambra Sports Stadium in Awka would be ready to host her first game, a Community Shield encounter on December 28 this year, less than three months after work commenced at the arena.

CEO of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe, who is handing the project, confirmed at the weekend that the arena would be ready when he played host to Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano who paid an unscheduled visit to the site midweek.

Obiano who was impressed with the pace of work done so far, commended Monimichelle. He said he was not surprised being a FIFA certified contractor with an impeccable track record of constructing over eight quality turfs all over the country.

Obiano said his administration is set to leave a lasting infrastructural legacy for the people of Anambra with the arena which he noted would be world- class with facilities to take care of special athletes.

While assuring the governor that he would deliver the job by the December 28 date, Egbe said the playing turf he is laying at the arena "Is FIFA-approved hybrid synthetic turf with the latest revolutionary pitch cooling system with a 12-14 year wearing warranty.

Egbe stressed confidence that the athletics track is a Full PU-cast track with minimum 14-year warranty.

"What we are installing here is the best money can buy in the athletics and football world. We are constructing an arena all Anambra indigenes would be proud of and I want to thank his Excellency, Gov Obiano for giving us the opportunity to showcase what we can do," Egbe said.

Chairman of the Anambra Sports Commission, Chief Tony Oli said the Anambra Community Shield would be played at the brand new stadium on December 28, declaring that Gov. Obiano is out to change the face of sports in the state.