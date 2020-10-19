South Africa: Police Sergeant Kills His Wife and Then Commits Suicide

press release

The police in Lephalale have opened cases of murder and Inquest after a 40-year-old Sergeant TA Mabotja, shot and killed his wife Paulina Molekwa aged 39 this evening, Sunday 18 October 2020 at about 18h00 at Marapong Extension 4, during an apparent domestic violence incident. The Sergeant later turned the firearm and killed himself.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two had an argument over a certain woman after the wife started asking questions about her. After an altercation, he reportedly took out a firearm and shot the wife who ran out of the house and collapsed outside. The neighbour had the gunshot sound and rushed to the house.

On arrival, the neighbour wrestled with the Sergeant, trying to stop him from further shooting at the woman and succeeded in removing the magazine from the firearm. The member then rushed into the house and got another magazine and further shot the woman and then killed himself.

The member used an Official firearm and it has been confiscated together with both magazines. He was stationed at Lephalale SAPS and his wife was an employee of the local municipality.