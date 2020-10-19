South Africa: Two Suspects to Appear for a Business Burglary Incident Which Resulted in a Shootout With the Police

press release

Two suspects are due to appear at the Sabie Magistrate's Court after their arrest following a business burglary incident which resulted in a shoot-out with police. The incident occurred yesterday, Saturday 17 October 2020 at Sabie.

According to the report, police were notified about a burglary business incident where about six suspects broke into a cell phone shop and helped themselves with valuable items. They (police) responded to the complaint and upon arrival at the scene, suspects who were still at the premises began firing shots towards them but they (police) defended themselves and injured two of the suspects who were then arrested whilst the other four got away. The arrested suspects were found in possession of two firearms and ammunition as well as cell phones which are believed to have been stolen during the burglary. The police were never harmed during the shootout with the suspects. The IPID (Independent Police Investigative Directorate) were also notified of the incident.

Two counts of attempted murder, are being investigated with additional charges which include burglary business, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as possession of suspected stolen property.

The police have since launched a manhunt for the other suspects who fled the scene and therefore request anyone with information to contact Detective Constable Gladwell Mavanga at 0826535012 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 1011, alternatively a tip-off can be given on the MySAPSApp that can be downloaded to any smartphone. All information will be treated with confidentiality and callers may opt to remain anonymous.