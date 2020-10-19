Cameroon: North West - Impressive School Enrolment Updates

101,341 pupils and students enrolled in schools and colleges up from 21.824 on day one of the 2020/2021 academic year.

The roll call in North West schools and colleges are very encouraging two weeks after the 2020/2021 academic year started on October 5, 2020. Updates from the Regional Delegations of Secondary and Basic Education showcase a great jump from day one. At press time, on October 14, 2020, some 101,341 pupils and students had enrolled for the learning exercise, up from barely 21,824 on schools resumption day.

The details feature 72,366 pupils in some 624 functioning primary schools in all the seven divisions of the region, up from 18,768 pupils on day one. Donga Mantung Division leads the effective teaching and learning process with 25,602 pupils in 199 schools ahead of Mezam Division with 25,384 pupils in 208 schools. Bui Division emerge with 7,612 pupils in 54 schools, Menchum 6,666 in 72 schools, Boyo, 5,077 in 67 schools, Momo, 1,492 in 19 schools and Ngoketunjia, 533 pupils in five schools. Meanwhile, Secondary Schools feature 28,975 students, up from less than 4,000 at the same time in 2019/2020.

Mezam Division tops the chart this time around with 20.306 students enrolled, 4572 in Donga Mantung, 1,701 in Menchum, 1,404 in Bui, 545 in Boyo, 418 in Momo and 29 in Ngoketunjia. Stakeholders salute the re- awaking spirit in pupils, students, parents and some teachers for the encouraging progress report. The academic year started with greater voices in favour of schools resumption to give a chance to children, thirsty for education. It is against this backdrop that Secondary and Basic Education sectoral conferences set the bar higher in efforts to improve enrolment and end of course examination results.