Cameroon: Mindef - Minister Encourages Army Health Research Centre

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo paid a working visit to the Centre on October 15, 2020.

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo now better understands the functioning of the Army Health Research Centre (CRESAR) and especially the technical platform of the health structure after his inspection visit.

Born in the year 2000, CRESAR has as main mission to carry out research and biomedical diagnosis for the benefit of the Defence Forces, their families as well as other populations in Cameroon. The Head of CRESAR, Colonel Julius Nwobegahay Mbekem told the press after in-camera working session with the Minister and the accompanying officials that they are, « We are actively engaged in activities that range from public health within the military milieu and public health within the general population. » Concerning the visit of the Minister, he said, « The visit of the Minister of Defence was to better acquaint himself with the technical platform that we have here at CRESAR and above all within the context of COVID-19 testing in Cameroon. »

With the American NGO, METABIOTA whose Director for Africa and Cameroon Resident Representative, Managing Director is Tamoufe Ubald as the main partner, CRESAR has contributed enormously to public health within the military environment and within the Cameroonian population. The work is done thanks to its technical platform. It is made up of eight Molecular Biology Laboratories, two biomedical diagnostic laboratories, a liquid nitrogen production plant, sample storage room and an automatic electricity generator. Information from the health research structure indicates that the Head of State, Commander of the Cameroon Defence Forces authorised state-of-the art equipment so as to transform CRESAR both a Reference military research and Biomedical Diagnostic Laboratory. The equipment, reports say, have just arrived and are presently being tested before technical reception. This is an indication that the biomedical diagnostic platform will therefore go operational soon.

With regard to the ongoing fight against COVID-19, CRESAR, serves as a reference laboratory for testing of civilian populations and soldiers. It has also developed proposals for the fight against the pandemic. CRESAR equally goes into annals of health history in Cameroon in the domain of the surveillance of infections. It helped to confirm the outbreak of monkey pox in wild animals between 2014 and 2016, surveillance of human influenza and also confirmed the diagnosis of highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5NI) in 2016.