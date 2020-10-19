Cameroon: Limbe - Minesec Inspects School Resumption

The enthusiasm animating students and teachers as they open the 2020-2021 school year flattered the Secondary Education Boss in the South West Region.

A red grape tree in GBHS and an avocado tree in GTHS were planted by Secondary Education Minister, Nalova Lyonga, in Limbe yesterday (15 October, 2020) to mark her supervision of school resumption, clean school campaign and special instructions for renewal of school Parent Teacher Associations in the South West Region. Minister Nalova Lyonga who ended her school visits at the Bimbia Government Technical School expressed delight that school resumption was a reality in the South West despite the odds of socio-political upheavals in the North West and South West Regions. "I have seen very enthusiastic students and teachers who want a peaceful climate to continue with education", Nalova Lyonga said to the press in Limbe. She rejoiced observing that many more internally displaced persons (IDPs) were going back to their places of origin to resume normal life.

The Secondary Education Boss emphasized that environmental protection and clean schools remain dear to President Paul Biya who wants to see the philosophy practiced in all schools for better learning conditions. The Minister who breezed in via Douala was pedagogic with the numerous students she found in school campuses as she took time to explain to them the importance of joining environmental clubs to foster clean schools. While at the Bimbia Government Technical School created three years ago, the Minister was informed of the land imbroglio meddling with her request for eight hectares of land to build the Technical School. Apparently, only two hectares were approved so far for the school despite the 20 hectares requested by the Senior Divisional Officer of Fako for a new layout. Reports held that the CDC was asking for compensation for every of their trees cut. The Secondary Education Minister reiterated the importance of having a technical school in Bimbia which offers propitious conditions for technical studies. Concerning the PTAs, the Minister instructed that between 30 October and 30 November, 2020, all executive members must be renewed as they current one had overstayed their mandate because of the socio-political crisis in the Region.