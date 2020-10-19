Cameroon: Wildlife Conservation - Government Offers Motorbikes to Stem Poaching

Conservators of 12 protected areas on October 14, 2020 in Yaounde received 12 bikes from the Ministry of Forestry and Wildlife.

After acquiring and distributing 96 motorbikes earlier this year to boost wildlife conservation in the country's protected areas, the Ministry of Forestry and Wildlife, MINFOF, on Wednesday October 14, 2020 continued with the initiative. At a ceremony in the Mvog-Betsi, Yaounde Zoo-Botanic Garden, MINFOF Permanent Secretary, Joseph Nyongwen, handed over 12 motorbikes to 12 conservators of protected areas.

Langsi George Ngwa, Conservator of Bayang Mbo Wildlife Sanctuary in the Kupe Muanenguba and Manyu Divisions of the South West Region said the bike will enhance his team's anti-poaching patrols. "Before now, movement from one part of the 66,200-hectare sanctuary to another was difficult. Eco-guards used to trek about 8 hours to get to a cluster. But with the offer of the bike, such distances will be reduced to 30 to 40 minutes," Ngwa told Cameroon Tribune.

He disclosed that because of the armed conflict in the region, poaching has drastically reduced in the sanctuary. "The few poachers still around use traps and no longer firearms to kill large mammals like before," Ngwa said. "Recently," he recalled, "we sensitized 75 poachers and they went round the sanctuary with our eco-guards uprooting their traps." Ngwa added that with sustained sensitization, residents of the 34 villagers that the sanctuary covers no longer see eco-guards as threat to their livelihoods.

The 12 Yahama Crux Rev motorbikes were distributed to the conservators of 12 out of the 36 protected areas in the country. These are Kalamaloue National Park, Bakossi National Park, Mbed Mbed National Park, Lake Ossa Wildlife Reserve, Mengame Gorilla Wildlife Sanctuary and the Mvog-Betsi Zoo-Botanic Garden. The other bikes went to the Ngoyla Wildlife Reserve, Mozogo Gokoro National Park, Bayang Mbo Wildlife Sanctuary and the Kilum-Ijim Flora and Wildlife Sanctuary.