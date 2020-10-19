Cameroon: Consolidating Peace - Stakeholders Reinforce Capacities

The objective is to train public administrators who will contribute in promoting peace and security in the sub region.

Some officials of the defense forces and the public administration are updating their skills on peace maintenance in the country and the sub region. Participants drawn from the Prime Minister's Office, Ministries of External Relations, Justice and Defence, the National Gendarmerie and the General Delegation of National Security are meeting in a national training seminar on recruitment in peacekeeping missions. The training which is holding at the Ministry of External Relations from October 15 to 17, 2020 has been organised following the instructions of the President of the Republic with the principal objective of reinforcing the capacities of personnel in public administration engaged in the process of consolidating peace.

The Coordinator of the Technical Secretariat of the Interministerial Committee for the Maintenance of Peace, Claude Bibi said the training is intended to update peacekeeping capacities of Cameroonian administrators, given the limited number of citizens in peacekeeping at the international scene. Practical modalities on peace and security, understanding the UN Charter on peace, team work and how to present a CV.

In her refresher course on the basic principles on peacekeeping, Prof. Miranda Brusil Metou, Secretary General at the Ministry of Commerce said it is very important to assure peace for all citizens and future generation. The United Nations, she said, is the international body in charge of promoting peace, but countries and individuals on their part need to be stakeholders in the peace building process. "The biggest challenge in peacekeeping is the reconstruction of what can be referred to as failed States affected by terrorism. Peace is a fundamental right to be enjoyed by everybody. This seminar thus equips administrators on the principles of guaranteeing peace for a better world," she explained.

Trainers for the seminar are drawn from the fields of diplomacy, academia and, defence and security. Another training within the same context will hold from October 29 to 31, 2020. The first training for administrators in peacebuilding missions was organised from July 2 to 4, 2020 at the Ministry of External Relations.