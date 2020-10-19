Tanzania: Chadema's Lissu Promises Tax Relief, Subsidies to Farmers

Dodoma — Opposition Chadema presidential candidate Tundu Lissu has said that if elected in the October 28 polls, he will ensure there is a tax reduction in the tobacco industry as well as ensure price stability for the crop through introduction of subsidies.

Addressing residents of Urambo District in Tabora Region on Friday, Mr Lissu said his government will make sure investors in tobacco buy the crop directly from farmers at reasonable prices.

"We will solve the tax problems currently facing investors so that cigarette manufacturers can make a profit and the farmer also benefits reasonably," said Mr Lissu amid cheers.

The firebrand politician said his government would stabilise the price of tobacco through offering subsidies to farmers of the crop.

Meanwhile, with 10 days to go before the October 28 polls, Chadema presidential candidate also urged Tanzanians to mobilise each other ready to make changes in the country's administration on Election Day.

Mr Lissu made the remarks during a campaign rally in Manyoni District, Singida Region yesterday before heading to Kongwa and Dodoma districts.

He said this year's General Election was crucial because it was going to bring about the second liberation that Tanzanians so desperately need, as it would lead into formation of a new government that would truly protect people's freedom and bring people centred development.

"In the remaining 10 days, make sure you mobilise each other to go to the polls to change the governance of this country," he urged.

Mr Lissu emphasised that peo- ple should vote for the freedom to speak against elected leaders as well as to criticize them when they are wrong.

"If you elect a party that will protect your independence, you'll be in the position to criticize the leaders you have elected," insisted Mr Lissu.

He further promised to reinstate live broadcast of Parliamentary sessions so that the people could see what their MPs were doing.

He said citizens had a right to know what their elected officials were doing and also be allowed to criticize where they are wrong.

"If I'm elected I want Parliament to be live, let's see what MPs are doing... ," said the candidate.