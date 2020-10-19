Ghana: Stay Focused - Ex-AFCON Winner Urges Felix Annan

16 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

Ex-Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Joe Carr has admonished goalkeeper Felix Annan to remain focused, after reports that the skipper was dejected at Kotoko.

Annan lost his first choice spot under Coach Maxwell Konadu to Kwame Baah after he took time off and dashed to the altar to marry his adored girlfriend at Dormaa.

The former Feyenoord goalkeeper was handed four starts in the truncated Ghana Premier League and rumour has it that the 25-year-old must be bidding farewell with the introduction of Razak Abalora, who signed for the Porcupine Warriors on Tuesday.

Speaking to the Times Sports on Wednesday, the 1982 AFCON winner Joe Carr has encouraged Felix to stay focused and work hard to repossess his spot.

"He must train hard and recapture his position instead of complaining. I will not choose marriage over my career because a woman can leave you when things are very bad, so for me it is career first, other things come second."

He insisted that Annan could have postponed the wedding and focus on the match first.

"After all, it's the engagement or the traditional marriage that matters - not the wedding.

"If you decide to go and marry at a time when your club has a crucial match and another goalkeeper takes advantage of the situation, you must live by your decision," Carr added.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.