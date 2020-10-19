Ghana: One More Suspect Grabbed in Connection With Murder of UG Law Professor

The police have arrested one more suspect in connection with the alleged murder of University of Ghana (UG) law professor, Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, at Adjirigano, East Legon, in Accra, on September 12 this year.

The suspect, 25-year-old Ebenezer Kwayisi, unemployed, has been placed in police custody assisting in investigations.

The Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Commissioner of Police (COP) Isaac Ken Yeboah, disclosed these to Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday, stating that the development brings the number of arrest so far to two, including a cleaner.

James Nana Womba, a cleaner of the deceased, has confessed to stealing items after the gruesome murder.

Womba was reported to have taken CPU from a desktop computer at the house of Prof Benneh, which he hid in a septic tank and made away with two mobile phones and GH¢450.

Earlier, four domestic workers of Prof Benneh were arrested in connection with the murder, but three of them were discharged after Womba confessed his involvement in the crime.

It is recalled, that the body of Prof Benneh was found in a pool of blood with cuts on parts of the body and his hands and legs tied.

On September 12, 2020, at about 7:30am, East Legon police station police received a report that the professor was found lying in a pool of blood in his residence.

The police proceeded to the scene together crime experts from the CID and found the deceased with cuts on parts of the body.