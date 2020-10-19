Ghana: 6 'Galamseyers' Killed in Mine Pit ... At Adum Banso

16 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Clement Adzei Boye

Sekondi — Six illegal miners, popularly known as 'galamseyers' died instantly on Wednesday afternoon when a mine pit in which they were working collapsed on them, at K9,near Adum Banso, in the Mpohor District of the Western Region.

Two bodies have been retrieved and the police were making efforts to remove the remaining four still trapped in the pit.

The two retrieved bodies, identified as those of Kwa Atta, 35, and Emmanuel Kaku, 32, have been deposited at the Funko Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The Western Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, confirmed these in an interview with Ghanaian Times, here, yesterday.

The Police Public Affairs Officer said Isaac Amoah, reported to the Mpohor police, that he visited his illegal mining site, popularly known as 'galamsey' at K9, near Adum Banso, and discovered that six male adults had been trapped in the mining pit and possibly died.

DSP Adiku said when the police accompanied Amoah to the scene, they met some galamsey operators, who assisted in retrieving the bodies of Atta and Kaku, and after inspection and photographs, the bodies were taken to the Funko Hospital mortuary.

