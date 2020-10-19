Ghana: Autistic Cyclist Hits Road Tomorrow

All is set for Ghana's first autistic cyclist, Phil Bertino, to embark on his biggest challenge tomorrow as the young cyclist will ride from Accra to the Boti Falls in the Eastern region.

The two-day ride will cover a distance of 84km is aimed at raising awareness on autism in the country.

The arduous journey for 13-year-old will begin at Adenta in Accra to Adukrom with rest points at Ayimensa and Manfe tomorrow before continuing from Adukrom to Boti Falls to complete his campaign on Sunday.

Phil would be accompanied by trainer Isaac Sackey and 10 riders from the Eagle Riders team along with his ever enthusiastic and passionate mother, Mrs Angel Bertino.

Young Phil told the Times Sports earlier in an interview that, he was ready for the challenge and optimistic that his campaign would demystify the myths surrounding autism in Ghana.

He appealed to Ghanaians to come on board to support the project which would help the growth of numerous children in Ghana.

"I am ready for this challenge. I am appealing to all Ghanaians to support the project to raise awareness on autism in Ghana, "he said.

Phil according to his trainer, Isaac Sackey, has prepared feverishly for the trip and certain was he would do well.

"We have trained to test his endurance and ability on the road for months and has covered over 2,000km since March so he is really ready to take up the challenge," he stressed.

Mrs Bertino, who runs the Liztino Centre for Children with Special Needs, called on the public to come out in their numbers to interact with Phil and other riders in a bid to change the perception of autism in Ghana.