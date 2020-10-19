Ghana: Training for Handball Referees

16 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jemima Esinam Kuatsinu

The Handball Association of Ghana (HAG) in collaboration with the Confederation of African Handball (CAHB) will organise two series of CAHB Licensed Referees and Table officiating course in the Ghana.

The course, aimed at equipping referees, will be held on November 3 to 7 for the Southern zone and November 10 to 14 for the Northern zone.

The training, which will be held via zoom, would have Mr Benjamin De Souza, a CAHB referee instructor and a member of the playing Rules and Referees Commission (PRC) from Togo as the facilitator

He will be assisted by Ghanaian local experts such as the Technical Director of HAG, George Bankole, and the National Chief Referee Charles Mensah. The Cape Coast Sports Stadium in the Central Region, will be the venue for the southern sector, while that of the Northern Sector will take place at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

Participants at the end of the training will be awarded with a CABH Certified Certificate.

Interested persons are expected to contact the General Secretary Charles Amofah, Mr Mensah and Mr Bankole for further details.

