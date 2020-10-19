Ghana: Some Political Vigilantes Are Armed Robbers - SUP Odame

16 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Cliff Ekuful And Judith Azamachie

Some persons recruited as vigilantes for political activities in the country are also armed robbers, the Kasoa Police District Commander, Superintendent (Sup) Samuel Odame, has revealed.

He has, therefore, appealed to Ghanaians to support the Ghana Police Service to eradicate the menace of vigilantism if the prevailing peace was to be protected.

"These people operate in such a way that, during the day, they act as vigilantes, but in the night, they use their arms in activities of armed robbery," he emphasised.

Contributing to a question and answer session at a one-day advocacy campaign workshop on the eradication of vigilantism and related offences Act (Act 999), Sup Odame said most of these people operate differently at different times and pose threat to the entire peace architecture of the country.

The workshop, organised by the National Peace Council, was to create awareness on the Vigilantism and Related Offence Act, and also galvanise support towards peace before, during and after the general election.

Sup Odame said activities of these vigilantes compromised the country's security and there was an urgent need to stop their operations.

He appealed to people to desist from interfering with police operations, especially, those that bothered on criminal investigations.

Sup Odame explained that it was unfortunate that most often, people who knew nothing about security, commented on such issues, stressing that "It is a major challenge to security and investigations, especially when people, who know very little or next to nothing comment on security as though they are experts on issues at hand."

On his part, an immediate past Board Member of NPC, and former Member of the Council of State, Reverend Dr Nii Amo Darko, called on Ghanaians not to behold themselves as enemies due to the differences in their political persuasion.

He explained that governance was made up of both the ruling and the opposition and that should not make them enemies.

"Let us see ourselves as brothers and seek the welfare of the country more than our political parties. If we really care about this country, then we must ensure that peace prevails before, during and after the elections," Rev. Darko said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.