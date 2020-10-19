Egypt: Dabiri-Erewa Denies Govt's Complicity in Arrest of #EndSARS Protesters in Egypt

Tobi Oshinnaike/Unsplash
An #EndSARS protest in Lagos (file photo).
19 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NDICOM), Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has denied the Nigerian government's involvement in yesterday's arrest of some Nigerians protesting against police brutality in Cairo, Egypt.

She also explained that the Nigerians were not arrested at the Nigerian Embassy but at another location.

In a video that surfaced online, the Nigerians were seen chanting solidarity songs.

While the policemen attempted to disperse them at the Nigerian Embassy, the protesters continuously chanted #EndSARS.

One of the protesters in the video explained to the policemen that the protest was not against police authorities in Egypt.

Another protester was heard clarifying that by protesting at the Nigerian Embassy, they are believed to be in their country - Nigeria.

A Twitter user, @DrOlufunmilayo, alleged that "Nigerians were having a peaceful protest in Cairo, Egypt today (Sunday) and the Nigerian Embassy called Egyptian police to arrest them. 20 people now arrested. How can Nigerians be arrested for peaceful gathering in a Nigerian embassy?"

"Consular to Nigeria Embassy in Cairo, Egypt refused to interact with peaceful protesters. They were all arrested shortly after their demands to speak with the consular," another tweep, @AdebayoApanpa, added.

But Dabiri, explained that Egypt has rules guiding public gathering.

Dabiri said this while reacting to a tweet by popular actress, Toyin Abraham, who had said, "Aunty Abike @abikedabiri, please we are waiting to hear from you ma. The peaceful protesters that were arrested in Cairo should be released."

Replying to the tweet, the NIDCOM boss said, "The Egyptian police dispersed them, then traced them to a very far place. They didn't arrest them at the mission. They came in a bus driven by an Egyptian. The driver has also been arrested. The mission will do all they can. Egypt is very very strict with its laws.

Nigerian mission did not call Police. In Cairo, gatherings without permits are banned. In Egypt you can't even travel from one part of the country without a permit to travel from the state you live . They have their own rules which they strictly enforce. https://t.co/cKpfzmWiqh

Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) October 18, 2020

"Nigerian mission did not call Police. In Cairo, gatherings without permits are banned. In Egypt, you can't even travel from one part of the country without a permit to travel from the state you live in. They have their own rules which they strictly enforce.

"However, the mission will be engaging with the Authorities to see what can be done."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.