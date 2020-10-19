South Africa: Julius Malema's Days of Getting Ready

19 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

It appears that a series of dynamics around the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, is slowly coming to the boil.

On Sunday the Sunday Times reported that the Zondo Commission has requested certain documents about the finances of EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu. On Friday Malema spoke in Senekal and wove into his fiery speech comments about money and where people live. He has also successfully managed to again grab public attention over the past two months, sometimes coming close, or even crossing the line, to inciting EFF members to violence.

It is likely that he is now preparing for future developments that will test his ability to control and direct people and events.

The pandemic has proved tough for many politicians. Parliament was closed, and if they did not have significant political power within the governance system, politicians' voices were virtually irrelevant for people trapped in their homes, worrying about their lives and their livelihoods and, often, where the next meal would come from.

This was a good time for the DA, but tough for the EFF. This was because the DA has political power in the Western Cape, while the EFF...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

