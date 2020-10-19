Tanzania: Tundu Lissu Is Tanzania's Best Hope of Defeating President John Magufuli

opinion

Election day, 28 October 2020, will go down as a key moment in Tanzanian history. It can be a day when we choose change that sets us on a path to growth, jobs and happiness. Or it can be a day when we are consigned to a future of repression and poverty.

On Friday 16 October 2020, I officially endorsed Chadema presidential candidate, Tundu Lissu, to be the next president of the United Republic of Tanzania. ACT Wazalendo structures across the mainland and Zanzibar will be recommending that our supporters vote for Tundu Lissu on the ballot for the Union Presidency.

This is the right thing to do for the future of our country and its people. We cannot afford five more years of repression, human rights abuses, violations of our core freedoms and the entrenchment of so many Tanzanians in a vicious cycle of poverty and hopelessness. ACT Wazalendo's mission is very clear. We want to build a growing Tanzania that creates jobs for all and enables our people to live happy and decent lives.

The first step towards realising that mission will be for Tanzanians to vote for change on 28 October 2020. In addition to their strategy...