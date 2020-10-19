Ethiopia: Preparations Completed in Gissan to Receive Refugees Returning From Ethiopia

Damazin — Gissan Locality, the Blue Nile State, has completed its preparations for the return of large numbers of refugees from Ethiopia and displaced persons from other localities inthe state to their homes, following the signing of the historic Juba peace agreement.

In a statement to SUNA, the Executive Director of Gissan Locality, Amir Issa Zayed, pointed out that the Gissan locality was affected by the wars and conflicts that took place in the state, adding that the locality citizens were also affected by the heightening of Rossaires Dam, which led to the displacement of many of its citizens to Damazin and Rossaires Localities and Ethiopia.

He explained that the locality witnessed last year voluntary return of some displaced persons and refugees from Ethiopia, stressing that the peace agreement which was signed recently in Juba, South Sudan State, between Sudan government and the armed struggle movements would lead to an unprecedented qualitative progress in the life of the locality people.

He appealed to the supporting organizations and bodies to provide assistance for rebuilding the infrastructures and preparing return areas, especially educational and health facilities.