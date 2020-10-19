Sudan: ICC Delegation to Arrive in Khartoum Today

Khartoum — A delegation of the International Criminal Court (ICC) led by the Prosecutor of the court, Ms. Fatou Bensouda, is due to arrive in the country today (Saturday) on an official visit that will continue until October 21, with the aim to hold meetings with senior Sudanese officials.

The ICC delegation will discuss during the visit ways of cooperation between the International Criminal Court (ICC) and Sudan regarding the defendants against whom the court has issued warrants of arrest.

The court will inform the Sudanese authorities about the progress they have made in the cases of Sudanese citizens being seen by the court.