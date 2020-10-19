South Africa: 2020 - the Year That the Energy Transition Became Inevitable - and Cheap

analysis

Achieving climate crisis objectives to a net-zero carbon-energy system will involve a complete transition of the global energy system to technologies such as renewables, batteries, carbon capture and storage, or even some future version of nuclear power, and to deploy all these at unprecedented rates. This means that even within two decades, our energy systems would need to be transformed beyond recognition.

While news headlines in 2020 have been dominated by the progress of the Covid-19 pandemic, from a future vantage point, 2020 may very well be viewed differently. It looks to be the watershed year when the shift of the global energy system towards clean low-carbon sources of energy away from the present fossil fuel-dominated system became inevitable.

Up to now, global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, particularly carbon dioxide, have been led by the processes under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Under this treaty, signatories meet on an annual basis referred to as Conferences of the Parties (COP). Probably the most significant of these were the 1997 Kyoto Protocol (COP3) which established a baseline and legally binding obligations for developed countries to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions; and the Paris Agreement (COP21) in...