Sudan: Sovereignty Council Member Inspects Hospitals in Northern State

17 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Nouri — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Mohamed Al-Fekki Suleiman, Saturday inspected Nouri Hospital in the Northern State and pledged that the hospital will be transferred into a general one.

He said that Nouri Hospital deserves to be expanded and to accommodate all specialization, praising the Director of Health in the Northern State, Dr. Aba-Zar Mohamed Ali, who exerted considerable efforts in combating epidemics.

The Sovereignty Council's member called for collective participation in building medical institutions, indicating that all the contributions will arrive and there is no room for any corruption.

He added that the country is going through complicated health and economic conditions that require solidarity, pointing to the ability to overcome crises.

He referred to the corona pandemic, the floods, and currently the fevers in the Northern State.

The Sovereignty Council Member also inspected Merowe, Karima, Al-Dabba, Al-Ghaba and Tadamun hospitals in the Northern State.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

