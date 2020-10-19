Sudan: Manis - Poverty Is Biggest Challenge Facing Achievement of Sustainable Development

Khartoum — The Cabinet Affairs Minister, ambassador Omer Manis, pointed out that the issue of poverty, with its economic, political, social and cultural dimensions, represents the biggest challenge facing the achievement of the sustainable development goals in Sudan and the whole region.

This came in his address Saturday at the Friendship Hall to a ceremony held by the Commission for Social Safety, Takaful (solidarity) and Reduction of Poverty of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development on the occasion of the International Day for Eradication of Poverty.

Manis said that in order to address these challenges within the framework of macro policies, the government affirms its full support for pro-poor and gender-responsive budget to achieve social justice and balanced development.

He stressed the importance of setting a strategic framework for social safety and multi-dimensional poverty reduction, strengthening the productive safety networks, expanding the social protection networks for the poor and low-income people in the informal economic sector, in addition to the importance of enhancing the national institutions and mechanisms, completing structures at the central and state levels and providing resources to combat poverty.

Manis also affirmed the importance of strengthening the coordination and reactivating the partnerships between the mechanisms working in the field of poverty reduction, mobilizing the energies of the public and private sectors and the resources and efforts of international, regional and national organizations and boosting the partnerships to confront the phenomenon of poverty, especially under the radical change witnessed in the policies of the transitional government of Sudan after the glorious December revolution and the opening horizons for cooperation with international and regional organizations.

He indicated that the country is celebrating the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty this year when it is facing many health, economic and social challenges that affected many of the poor, needy segments of society and the limited income people, adding that these challenges include the challenge of implementing the peace agreement which was signed by the transitional government and the Revolutionary Front, especially that it means the return of millions of refugees and displaced persons to join the big numbers of poor citizens.

Manis also called on international and regional organizations and all those working in the social and developmental field to exert utmost efforts, stressing that the transitional government will offer them the maximum level of cooperation and will facilitate their programs.

He also touched on the importance of the exchange of experiences, benefiting from the successful experiences and opening wider areas for cooperation at the international and regional finance institutions for enhancing the people's livelihood, achieving sustainable development and benefiting from the energies of the youth and women by adopting initiatives within the framework of societal responsibility.

The Cabinet Affairs Minister witnessed, on the sidelines of the celebration of the International Day for Eradication of Poverty, the signing of a cash financing program for the mother and the child toward improving the economic situation of families in the states of East Sudan (the Red Sea and Kassala States) by extending finance to 50,000 pregnant women to secure a better life for the children during the first 1000 days by presenting a package of aid and raising the awareness and knowledge.

He also inaugurated the exhibition accompanying the celebration of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, with the participation of regional, international and local organizations operating in the social and developmental field in Sudan.