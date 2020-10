Khartoum — The Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Osman Al-Hussein, received in his office Saturday the Military Attaché of the Republic of Turkey to Sudan, Col. Aguz Hann.

The Chief of Staff has appreciated the bilateral historic relations between Sudan and Turkey in different fields.

He referred to the available opportunities for promoting the military relations and cooperation between Sudan and Turkey, especially in the fields of training and the exchange of experiences.