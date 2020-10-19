Sudan: Al-Ta'ayeshi Calls for Benefiting From Mistakes of the Past

17 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Mohamed Hassan Al-Ta'ayeshi, has called for benefiting from the mistakes of the past and addressing to the root causes of historical grievances issues in order to pave the way for development, progress and prosperity in the country.

In his address to a festival organized by the centre track in the Revolutionary Front Saturday to celebrate the signing of Juba peace agreement, Al-Ta'ayeshi said that the current transitional period is the last opportunity available for the Sudanese people to learn from past experiences and to establish a state in which all people are equal without any discrimination.

He stated that the holding of weapons as a means to obtain rights is wrong and destructive patriotic behavior, pointing out that responding to the grievances of the people of the center, which represent development and service grievances, is a kind of national awareness.

He said that the Juba peace agreement was designed to open a new path for unity between the Sudanese people, indicating that the agreement aim is to stop the war in Sudan, address the root causes of issues in different regions of the country, achieve transitional justice, prepare for the constitutional conference, define national identity, address the situation of armies and build a single military institution.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.