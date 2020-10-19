Sudan: Al-Ta'ayeshi Calls for Benefiting From Mistakes of the Past

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Mohamed Hassan Al-Ta'ayeshi, has called for benefiting from the mistakes of the past and addressing to the root causes of historical grievances issues in order to pave the way for development, progress and prosperity in the country.

In his address to a festival organized by the centre track in the Revolutionary Front Saturday to celebrate the signing of Juba peace agreement, Al-Ta'ayeshi said that the current transitional period is the last opportunity available for the Sudanese people to learn from past experiences and to establish a state in which all people are equal without any discrimination.

He stated that the holding of weapons as a means to obtain rights is wrong and destructive patriotic behavior, pointing out that responding to the grievances of the people of the center, which represent development and service grievances, is a kind of national awareness.

He said that the Juba peace agreement was designed to open a new path for unity between the Sudanese people, indicating that the agreement aim is to stop the war in Sudan, address the root causes of issues in different regions of the country, achieve transitional justice, prepare for the constitutional conference, define national identity, address the situation of armies and build a single military institution.