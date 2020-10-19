Nigeria: Katsina Moves to End Perennial Water Scarcity

Katsina — The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has said the Ajiwa water treatment plant, after the ongoing revitalisation and installation of equipment, will supply 50 million litres of potable water daily to residents in the state.

He said the perennial water scarcity facing most communities in the state, including Katsina, the state capital, would soon be eradicated to enhance constant water supply in the state.

Masari, who was speaking yesterday shortly after inspecting the ongoing work at the treatment plant in Ajiwa, said his administration would not relent until the acute water shortage afflicting the state is stemmed.

THISDAY gathered that Ajiwa water treatment plant was constructed and inaugurated in the 70's but was later abandoned by the previous administrations despite serving the state capital and its environs.

Masari, while lamenting that work projects are capital intensive, said the second phase of Ajiwa water works project would focus on how to provide additional 20 million litres of water to residents of the state.

According to him, "We have completely rehabilitated the Ajiwa Dam, and if you go inside the chemical room, the pumps and the filters have been changed. What is left now is the pump house, and we have done 75 per cent because two pumps have been installed and the third one is waiting for installation.

"By the time the third pump is installed and other works here, civil, mechanical and electrical, are completed, the Ajiwa water works will be able to be producing 50 million litres per day, which will be taking to Katsina for distribution in addition to what is coming from Zobe Dam."