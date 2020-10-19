Morocco: El Berkaoui - Historic Feat Motivates Hassania's Talisman

Intelligence, anticipation and vision combined with agility, speed and skill; these are some of the qualities of Hassania Agadir forward Karim El Berkaoui.

Originally a winger, the 24-year-old has been giving defenders sleepless nights with his blistering pace and finishing prowess, which has made him one of the best for the position in the Moroccan top flight 'Botola' the last three years.

After being linked with a move to the gulf a couple of times, he will join Saudi Arabia side Al Raed next season. But firstly, he will be looking forward to continuing his exploits in the CAF Confederation Cup when Agadir faces compatriots RS Berkane in the semifinal on Monday 19 October 2020 in Rabat.

His performances have attracted interest of Casablanca giants Wydad and Raja Club Athletic, and abroad including Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia; but he finally settled for a move to the Gulf.

El Berkaoui is the kind of player who reads the game well, backed by his tactical knowledge that makes him a leader on the pitch.

"He knows how to position himself, which puts him in scoring positions even in difficult situations. He could take on defenders thanks to his speed and dribbling techniques. I think he was born to become a forward as he combines with accuracy, strength and creativity," Moroccan journalist Houssein Allali told CAFOnline.com

For the 2002 and 2003 Moroccan champions Hassania Agadir, the CAF Confederation Cup title is achievable, and the presence of El Berkaoui has inspired them to believe.

"He is capable of leading our club to win the CAF Confederation cup. He is an exceptional forward, able to score from inside and outside the penalty area. In addition, he has exhibited good ethics," Ismail Gouraich, a supporter of Hassania said.

El Berkaoui lived up to expectations, scoring nine goals to the moment to top this CAF Confederation Cup goalsecorers' chart. Now his eyes will be set on the All-Moroccan semifinal with a place at the 25 October Rabat final at stake.