Sudan: TSC Member Meets Ms Bensouda

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Mohamed Hassan Al-Taishi, met at his office at the Republican Palace here today the visiting International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Ms Fatou Bensouda.

The ICC Prosecutor expressed in a press statement following the meeting happiness over her visit to Sudan, describing it as historic, indicating that the visit aims at holding talks with the Sudanese officials on the situation in Darfur.

Ms Fatou Bensouda added that the meeting discussed cooperation of the Sudanese authorities concerning the case of accused Ali Abdel-Rahman, which is currently under consideration by the ICC.