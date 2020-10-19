Sudan: ICC Prosecutor On Her Visit to Sudan

18 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Ms Fatou Bensouda has described her current visit to Sudan as "very historic" and expressed her happiness over the visit.

Ms Fatou Bensouda, who arrived in Sudan on Saturday evening, indicated in her first press statement in the country that the aims of her visit to the Sudan is two-fold, the first is to meet with the Sudanese officials on the situation in Darfur and means of coordinating integration between works of ICC and the Sudanese judiciary on issues related to Darfur, while the second is obtaining cooperation of the Sudanese authorities in gathering information related to the case of Mr. Abdul-Rahman (Kosheib).

The ICC Prosecutor met here today with Minister of Justice Nasr-Eddin Abdel-Bari, who welcomed her official visit to Sudan that will last till the 21st. of current October.

The minister expressed hope during the meeting, held at the premises of the Ministry of Justice in the presence of Undersecretary of the ministry Seham Osman and Director of Human Rights Department at the Ministry Osama Homidah, that the visit would be successful.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.