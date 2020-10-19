Sudan: ICC Prosecutor On Her Visit to Sudan

Khartoum — International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Ms Fatou Bensouda has described her current visit to Sudan as "very historic" and expressed her happiness over the visit.

Ms Fatou Bensouda, who arrived in Sudan on Saturday evening, indicated in her first press statement in the country that the aims of her visit to the Sudan is two-fold, the first is to meet with the Sudanese officials on the situation in Darfur and means of coordinating integration between works of ICC and the Sudanese judiciary on issues related to Darfur, while the second is obtaining cooperation of the Sudanese authorities in gathering information related to the case of Mr. Abdul-Rahman (Kosheib).

The ICC Prosecutor met here today with Minister of Justice Nasr-Eddin Abdel-Bari, who welcomed her official visit to Sudan that will last till the 21st. of current October.

The minister expressed hope during the meeting, held at the premises of the Ministry of Justice in the presence of Undersecretary of the ministry Seham Osman and Director of Human Rights Department at the Ministry Osama Homidah, that the visit would be successful.