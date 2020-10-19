Sudan: Justice Minister Welcomes Visit of ICC Prosecutor

Khartoum — Justice Minister Nasr-Eddin Abdel-Bari has welcomed the current official visit of International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Ms Fatou Bensouda to Sudan that will last till the 21st. of current October.

This came during a meeting held at the premises of the Ministry of Justice here today that was attended by Undersecretary of the ministry Seham Osman, Director of Human Rights Department at the Ministry Osama Homidah and the ICC Prosecutor and the accompanying delegation.

The minister expressed hope that the visit would be successful.