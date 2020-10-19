Sudan: Doctor Wins WHO's Regional Award

18 October 2020
SudaNow (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Sudanese Dr Sulafa Khalid Mohamed Ali has been awarded the State of Kuwait Prize for the Control of Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases and Diabetes in the Eastern Mediterranean Region, for her significant contribution in the field of cardiovascular diseases.

The prize is one of several awards administered by the World Health Organization, which acknowledges the work of well-known scientists, researchers or dedicated people who have greatly contributed to the advancement of public health.

The Prize was presented to Dr Sulafa during the 67th session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean Region in Cairo, Egypt, October 2020.

Dr Sulafa Ali graduated from the University of Khartoum in 1989 and obtained Membership of the Royal College of Physicians (Paediatrics) from the United Kingdom in 1995. In 2004 she became a consultant paediatric cardiologist, and then a professor, at the University of Khartoum.

She is a pioneer of paediatric cardiology in Sudan and established the Pediatric Cardiology Fellowship Program at the Sudan Medical Specialization Board in 2012. In the same year, she developed a Rheumatic Heart Disease Control Program in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health. Dr Ali has successfully raised funds and utilized research grants to conduct rheumatic heart disease control projects in several states in rural Sudan.

She is a member of several national and international scientific committees, including the WHO Expert Committee on Rheumatic Heart Disease.

She is the founder and chairperson of the Sudanese Children's Heart Society, a charity that aims to support children with heart disease, as well as Sudan's Rheumatic Heart Disease Control Program.

She has published numerous articles in local and international medical journals.

