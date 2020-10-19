Africa: What They Said - RS Berkane V Hassania Agadir

The 2019-20 Total CAF Confederation Cup is back, with the semifinal matches taking place as a Final Four form in Morocco. RS Berkane of Morocco takes on compatriots Hassania Agadir at Moulay Prince Abdullah Complex, Rabat.

Here are what the coaches and captains of both sides told CAFOnline.com,

Tarek Sektioui (Coach, RS Berkane)

It will not be an easy mission for both sides. We hoped for an All-Moroccan final, but the draw put us in the semifinal. We will do our best to reach the final. My team is ready and focused to reach the final and win the title. In such games there will be no second chance, so we have to give our best to win this game.

Mohamed Aziz (Captain, RS Berkane)

Our target is to reach the final of the continental competition and we feel positive about that. We know everything about Hassania Agadir, and the same applies for the, because we played many times against each other. This will make it even a more difficult game for both sides. The team who makes less mistakes and remains focused will win.

Mustapha Ouchrif (Coach, Hassania Agadir)

This can be called a domestic game with continental taste. We know everything about RS Berkane, they know everything about us too and that's why the game will be decided by the slightest of details. We have one game to reach the final, so we have to do our best. Our target is to make our supporters happy.

Abderrahmane Haouasli (Goalkeeper, Hassania Agadir)

This game is tough and unpredictable and won't be decided before the final whistle. Both sides know each other very well. I'm positive we will have our target despite the fact that we have many key players unavailable for the game, but those who will play will do their best for the club.