Rwanda: Police Among Four Teams Allowed to Resume Training

The local football governing body (Ferwafa) has authorised four teams, including Police, to start training after fulfilling the Covid-19 prevention measures.

The Ministry of Sports issued a directive covering the guidelines for teams wishing to resume general training, with a view to protecting the lives of players and fans.

Among others, teams must get their players and staff tested for Covid-19, and accommodate the entire delegation under a joint residential camp before they are allowed to start training.

Besides Police, the other latest teams who were given the right to resume training after complying with the health guidelines include SC Kiyovu and two second division sides - Gorilla FC and Rutsiro.

Other teams that were allowed to train before include APR, AS Kigali, Gasogi United, AS Muhanga, Rwamagana, Etoile de l'Est and Amagaju.

The 2020/21 Rwanda Premier League season starts on Friday, December 4.