Somalia: SNA Infantry Commander Arrives in Kismayo

The commander for the infantry troops for Somali National Army General Abbas Amin Ali has arrived in Kismayo, the capital of Lower Jubba region, where he was warmly welcomed.

The infantry commander was accompanied by officers from the Somali National Army and inspected the military bases in Kismayo, where he met with the commanders and listened to briefings from the officers.

The Commander inspected the Army Hospitals and observed the condition of the Army.

General Abbas Amin Ali, commander for the infantry troops, told the media that his purpose was to inspect the situation of the troops in Kismayo, and said that he had learned a lot about their working and living conditions.

He added that there are various needs in the army, which he said will be addressed as soon as possible.