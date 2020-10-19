Zimbabwe: Cosafa Endorse Ahmad Candidature

19 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

COSAFA member countries have agreed to endorse the candidature of incumbent CAF president, Ahmad Ahmad, in the upcoming elections.

The CAF presidential elections are scheduled for March 12 next year in Rabat, Morocco.

And COSAFA last week resolved to endorse Ahmad's candidature in a meeting by member states held virtually.

According to minutes, in possession of The Herald from last week's meeting, COSAFA have thrown their weight behind Ahmad.

"Cosafa president Philip Chiyangwa welcomed members present and thanked all the Member Associations in the region for endorsing the candidature of president Ahmad Ahmad for a second term at the CAF General Assembly in March 2021," read the minutes.

Chiyangwa also appealed to member states to support Walter Manda, a member of the COSAFA executive to retain his position with FIFA.

"He also appealed to Member Associations in the region to endorse Walter Manda to retain his position as a FIFA Council member at the FIFA Congress in 2021."

Ahmad, from Madagascar, became CAF's seventh president in March 2017 after he outfoxed long-serving Cameroonian, Issa Hayatou.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

