Zimbabwe: Zimasco to Protect Workers

The Zimbabwe Mining and Smelting Company (ZIMASCO) , says it has instituted measures to protect its workforce from the novel coronavirus ahead of the re-opening of its chrome smelting plant in Kwekwe, the Midlands province.

The company, which has 450 full-time employees and 500 contract workers, halted production in April after Covid-19 affected its major markets in Europe, Asia and China.

China, among others have since eased the lockdowns. Zimasco Kwekwe general manager Namatai Mapfumo and group health and quality assurance manager Bright Chitiki, told the media during a tour of the plant that they were not leaving any loopholes in implementing

Covid-19 guidelines and regulations outlined by the Government and the World Health Organisation (WHO). Four Zimasco workers tested positive to Covid-19 during tests conducted ahead of re-opening. The company has drafted a Covid-19 safety and health policy document as well as set up a Covid-19 response team.

"As we restart operations, we have put in place measures to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 at our different workplaces starting from the homes of our workers," said Mr Mapfumo. -- New Ziana