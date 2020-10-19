Zimbabwe: Chevrons Primed for Pakistan Tour

Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe senior men's cricket team say they have left no stone unturned in their preparations for the upcoming tour of Pakistan.

The Chevrons, who embarked in a bio-bubble training camp last week, are set to depart for Pakistan today for a series that includes three One Day Internationals and as many T20 Internationals.

The team was joined by their coach, Lalchand Rajput, last week for the final part of the preparations.

Rajput had been locked up in his native India for the past few months because of the coronavirus lockdown.

ZC spokesperson, Darlington Majonga, yesterday said that the training was satisfactory.

"We have left no stone unturned in our preparations and, having successfully completed seven days in a bio-secure bubble in Harare, our squad of 20 players, and the necessary support staff, are ready to embark on the eagerly-awaited tour of Pakistan.

"We are scheduled to fly out this Monday (today).

"Contrary to the fears that some players might have had, the bubble -- which kept the team relatively isolated from the outside world so as to greatly minimise the risk of Covid-19 infection -- has been an amazing experience for our boys as it allowed them to not only stay focused on their preparations but also to bond and share ideas among themselves.

"The toughest bit, of course, has been them not being able to have access to families, visitors, friends and relatives for the duration of their seclusion.

"But that 'new normal' has not affected them much -- they are mentally tough, well prepared and ready to give their best shot in Pakistan," said Majonga.

The Chevrons are expected to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow.

The ODI series in Pakistan, which will be part of the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, is pencilled in for October 30, November 1 and 3.

The T20I matches are scheduled for November 7, 8 and 10.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said the ODI series will now be played in Rawalpindi, rather than Multan, as originally scheduled.

The T20I series between the sides has been moved from Rawalpindi to Lahore.

Zimbabwe are returning to Pakistan for the second time in five years.

The Chevrons were the first team to visit Pakistan in 2015 after the terror attacks on the Sri Lanka team in Lahore in 2009.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Since then, the two sides have met twice in Zimbabwe, with Pakistan also touring here in 2015 and again in 2018.

The series will be played behind closed doors.

"With the ODI matches against Pakistan being part of the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, the importance of this tour cannot be over-emphasised.

"The boys are hungry for action and raring to go, especially considering we have not played any international cricket since March when the pandemic lockdown restrictions were imposed."

Zimbabwe Squad for Pakistan Tour:

Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams