Zimbabwe: Munyonga Fires Gladiators to Victory

19 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Eddie Chikamhi

Senior Sports Reporter

TONY Munyonga was voted man-of-the-match after his half century helped Gladiators record their first win in the National Premier League yesterday.

Gladiators shocked hosts Easterns by 19 runs at Mutare Sports Club to bag maximum points for the first time in four outings.

The visitors had their bowlers to thank for a spirited fightback.

Gladiators won the toss yesterday and elected to bat.

However, the usual batting demons saw them getting bowled out for 142 in 42 overs. Gladiators have never batted through their innings since the start of this 45-over competition.

But Munyonga's 64 runs proved useful yesterday after the batting line-up misfired again.

Gladiators were already three wickets down with 7.5 overs bowled after Saleem Nihute (4), Chinoda Chando (8) and Marshall Matimbe all fell for single digit scores.

Munyonga, who came in at number three, could not get good company to steer the innings with Clive Madande and Malcom Chikuwa who scored 14 runs apiece being the only other batsmen to score double figures.

Vincent Masekesa took 4-43 while Clive Chitumba returned 2-10 for Easterns. At the innings break, it looked like Gladiators were headed for a routine walloping after another low total.

However, they managed to turn things around with the ball and they dismissed Easterns for 123 in 32.2 overs.

Chikuwa returned with the ball, taking 3-18 while Matimbe finished with bowling figures of 2-31.

Easterns' chase got into trouble early after losing opener Spencer Magodo for a duck.

They continued to lose wickets at regular intervals with Baxton Gopito the top scorer on 42 runs.

Definate Mawadzi was the second highest contributor with 28 runs.

Log leaders Takashinga continued with their dominant form after beating hosts Great Zimbabwe Patriots by eight wickets at the Masvingo Sports Club.

Great Zimbabwe Patriots won the toss and elected to bat but things did not go according to plan after they were dismissed 137 in 35.2 overs.

Trevor Mutsamba took 3-16 while Keith Jaure, Roy Kaia and Tapiwa Mufudza had two wickets each.

The hosts did not offer much, with the bat, as Nkosilathi Nungu's aggressive 38 off 33 balls and Luke Oldknow's 28 were the only positives.

Kudzai Maunze and Roy Kaia saw Takashinga home comfortably, despite losing Jaylord Gumbi and Innocent Kaia early in the chase. They still managed a fine response after they raced to 138-2 in 22.2 overs.

MidWest Rhinos also had a good outing following their four-wicket win over Amakhosi at Bulawayo Athletic Club. Jabulisa Tshuma was named man-of-the-match for his 5-27.

Rhinos dismissed Amakhosi for 192 after 43.1 overs.

Despite losing their in-form batsman Tarisai Musakanda for a duck, Rhinos proved too good for the hosts with Remembrance Nyathi leading the way on 49 runs while Neville Madziva supported with 38 runs.

Tashinga Musekiwa saw them over the line with an unbeaten 38 off 27 as the visitors registered 193/6 inside 39.2 overs. Rainbow Sharks beat Queens by 37 runs in the other match at Kwekwe Sports Club.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.