Zimbabwe: Munyonga Fires Gladiators to Victory

Senior Sports Reporter

TONY Munyonga was voted man-of-the-match after his half century helped Gladiators record their first win in the National Premier League yesterday.

Gladiators shocked hosts Easterns by 19 runs at Mutare Sports Club to bag maximum points for the first time in four outings.

The visitors had their bowlers to thank for a spirited fightback.

Gladiators won the toss yesterday and elected to bat.

However, the usual batting demons saw them getting bowled out for 142 in 42 overs. Gladiators have never batted through their innings since the start of this 45-over competition.

But Munyonga's 64 runs proved useful yesterday after the batting line-up misfired again.

Gladiators were already three wickets down with 7.5 overs bowled after Saleem Nihute (4), Chinoda Chando (8) and Marshall Matimbe all fell for single digit scores.

Munyonga, who came in at number three, could not get good company to steer the innings with Clive Madande and Malcom Chikuwa who scored 14 runs apiece being the only other batsmen to score double figures.

Vincent Masekesa took 4-43 while Clive Chitumba returned 2-10 for Easterns. At the innings break, it looked like Gladiators were headed for a routine walloping after another low total.

However, they managed to turn things around with the ball and they dismissed Easterns for 123 in 32.2 overs.

Chikuwa returned with the ball, taking 3-18 while Matimbe finished with bowling figures of 2-31.

Easterns' chase got into trouble early after losing opener Spencer Magodo for a duck.

They continued to lose wickets at regular intervals with Baxton Gopito the top scorer on 42 runs.

Definate Mawadzi was the second highest contributor with 28 runs.

Log leaders Takashinga continued with their dominant form after beating hosts Great Zimbabwe Patriots by eight wickets at the Masvingo Sports Club.

Great Zimbabwe Patriots won the toss and elected to bat but things did not go according to plan after they were dismissed 137 in 35.2 overs.

Trevor Mutsamba took 3-16 while Keith Jaure, Roy Kaia and Tapiwa Mufudza had two wickets each.

The hosts did not offer much, with the bat, as Nkosilathi Nungu's aggressive 38 off 33 balls and Luke Oldknow's 28 were the only positives.

Kudzai Maunze and Roy Kaia saw Takashinga home comfortably, despite losing Jaylord Gumbi and Innocent Kaia early in the chase. They still managed a fine response after they raced to 138-2 in 22.2 overs.

MidWest Rhinos also had a good outing following their four-wicket win over Amakhosi at Bulawayo Athletic Club. Jabulisa Tshuma was named man-of-the-match for his 5-27.

Rhinos dismissed Amakhosi for 192 after 43.1 overs.

Despite losing their in-form batsman Tarisai Musakanda for a duck, Rhinos proved too good for the hosts with Remembrance Nyathi leading the way on 49 runs while Neville Madziva supported with 38 runs.

Tashinga Musekiwa saw them over the line with an unbeaten 38 off 27 as the visitors registered 193/6 inside 39.2 overs. Rainbow Sharks beat Queens by 37 runs in the other match at Kwekwe Sports Club.