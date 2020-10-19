Sudan: Daglo Affirms Government Readiness to Cooperate With ICC

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereign Council (TMC), Lt-General Mohammed Hamdan Daglo has affirmed the Transitional Period Government readiness to cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC).

This came when Daglo received, Sunday, at his office in the Republican Palace, the ICC Prosecutor, Ms. Fatou Bensouda nd the accompanied delegation.

the first Vice-President affirmed the independency of the Sudanese judiciary, stressing that the government does not interfere in its work.

Meanwhile,, the ICC Prosecutor pointed out in a press statement that the main purpose of the visit is coordination and cooperation with the Sudanese authorities, discussing the case that the court is considering now, and also cooperation regarding other arrest warrants issued by the ICC in relation to the Darfur region.

Bensouda said, "We met with the concerned authorities to obtain full commitment to consider these cases," stressing the need to achieve justice, especially for the victims of the Darfur region.