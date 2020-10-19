Sudan: Member of TSC Concludes Visit to Northern State

Merwe — Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC) Member Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman concluded Sunday a three-day visit to Northern State.

When he was there Al-Faki inspected the health situation where he visited Al-Daba Central Hospital and other hospitals in Merwe, Karima, Al-Ghaba and Nuri.

Moreover, he held meeting with Forces of Freedom and Change besides heading the meeting of the state government at Merowe Tourist Village. Al-Faki donated SDG100,000 for Osli Health Center which was built through self-effort.

He affirmed that the state is committed to construct education establishments in the state.