Sudanese-Qatari Relations Discussed

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Prof. Sedik Tawir received at his office at the Republican Palace today Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Sudan Abdel-Rahman bin Ali Al-Kabisi and discussed ways and means of boosting the Sudanese-Qatari relations.

The ambassador pointed out in a press statement that the TSC Member expressed thanks and appreciation to the Emir of the State of Qatar Shiekh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the Qatari people over their supportive stances to Sudan in warding off effects of floods that hit parts of the country recently.

The Qatari ambassador congratulated the TSC Member on the occasion of the signing of the peace agreement between the Sudanese government and the Revolutionary Front.