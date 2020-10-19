Sudan: Hamdouk Receives ICC Prosecutor

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk received at his office here today International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Ms Fatou Bensouda, in the presence of Cabinet Affairs Minister Ambassador Omer Manis and Justice Minister Dr. Nasr-Eddin Abdel-Bari.

The visit of the ICC Prosecutor comes within the framework of coordination and cooperation with the Sudanese government regarding the defendants against whom arrest warrants have been issued by the court, and the progress it has made in the cases of Sudanese citizens that are being considered by the court.

The Prime Minister affirmed during the meeting the government's commitment to achieving justice as one of the slogans of the Glorious December Revolution.

He added "Sudan's commitment to achieving justice is not only one of the international obligations, but also comes in response to popular demands to establish justice and implement the slogans of the glorious revolution that demanded, among other things, justice."

Dr. Hamdouk indicated that the visit of the ICC delegation is a testament to the change that the comprehensive reform processes are making in the new Sudan.